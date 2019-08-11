2 people accused of trafficking drugs out of their North Side home

PITTSBURGH - Two people accused of running a heroin trafficking operation out of their North Side home were arrested Friday.
Pittsburgh police, SWAT officers and agents from the attorney general's office executed a search warrant at the home on Smithton Street in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood Friday morning.
According to court paperwork, manufacturing and packaging items used in the sale of heroin were found in the home. Also recovered were nearly $7,000 in cash, two guns, ammunition, 54 grams of heroin, seven bundles of heroin stamp bags, marijuana and cutting agents and scales.
Tasha Boyd, 45, and Kevin Price, 43, were arrested.
Police said Price has a criminal history and has been convicted of drug charges before.
A 15-year-old was also in the home, according to court paperwork.
Both Price and Boyd are scheduled to be in court Aug. 22 for their preliminary hearing.
