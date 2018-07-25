PITCAIRN, Pa. - Two people managed to escape an apartment fire in Pitcairn.
Crews are at the corner of Broadway and Brinton, where police helped one victim who was trapped on his back porch.
Breaking: 2 people escape 2nd floor apt fire - corner of Broadway and Brinton in Pitcairn. Police help 1 victim who was on his trapped on back porch. No injuries. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/h8mzENQstx— Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) July 25, 2018
Medics treated him for smoke inhalation, but there were no major injuries.
