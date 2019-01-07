2 people flown to hospital after car crashes into home

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Two people were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles in Fayette County.
Two car crash on South 8th Street in Connellsville. 2 people injured. One car slammed into the front porch of this house. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1F4sgSvqjw— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) January 7, 2019
911 dispatchers said one of the cars slammed into the home in the 300 block of South 8th Street in Connellsville around 3:46 p.m. on Monday.
Two helicopters were called to transport two people to a hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
Connellsville police are investigating.
