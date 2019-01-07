  • 2 people flown to hospital after car crashes into home

    Updated:

    CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Two people were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles in Fayette County.

    911 dispatchers said one of the cars slammed into the home in the 300 block of South 8th Street in Connellsville around 3:46 p.m. on Monday.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.

    Two helicopters were called to transport two people to a hospital. 

    No other injuries were reported.

    Connellsville police are investigating. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories