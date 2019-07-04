2 people hurt in 2 separate shootings in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating two separate shooting scenes in Pittsburgh where two people were hurt.
The first scene was on Frankstown Avenue, where police were called for a report of shots fired shortly before midnight Wednesday.
Officers found a woman who had been shot in the arm and she was taken to the hospital.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A couple of blocks away, police were also investigating in the Newman Way alley.
At least one person was taken to the hospital. There were several shell casings on the ground.
Channel 11 is working to find out if the scenes are linked and how the victims are doing.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man charged after wife's remains discovered buried under her home
- Boy in Maryland contracts flesh-eating bacteria, which may be spreading north
- Florida officials declare open season on iguanas as lizard population booms
- VIDEO: 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}