BEAVER CO., Pa. - Two people are in police custody after leading police on a two-state, high-speed chase that lasted two hours -- and it was caught on video going through Route 51.
Police said it started early Thursday morning in Ohio when officers tried to pull a car over for a traffic violation.
Instead, police said the vehicle took off, crossing state lines into Chippewa Township. It ended hours later when the suspects bailed out of the vehicle, and police found them hiding in the woods.
What was found inside the suspects’ car that may have prompted the chase, on 11 News at 5:30.
