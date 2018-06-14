  • 2 people injured after car rolls down hill, hits fence in Penn Hills

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Two people were injured Wednesday night when the car they were traveling in went off the road in Penn Hills and rolled several times.

    The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Saltsburg Road and there were no other vehicles involved.

    The fire department says the car traveled several hundred yards down a hill and rolled an unknown amount of times before coming to rest on its side.

    Rescue crews freed the driver and passenger then transported them to local trauma centers.

    The Penn Hills Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. The conditions of the two people taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

     
     

