  • 2 people killed in triple shooting in Fayette County

    Two people were killed in a triple shooting in Fayette County Tuesday night.

    Dispatchers confirm emergency crews were called to a shooting in the 300 block of Hill Street off of East Fairview Avenue in Connellsville around 8:30 p.m.

    The third victim was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

    Police are still investigating.

    Police are still investigating.

