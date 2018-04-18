Two people were killed in a triple shooting in Fayette County Tuesday night.
Dispatchers confirm emergency crews were called to a shooting in the 300 block of Hill Street off of East Fairview Avenue in Connellsville around 8:30 p.m.
The third victim was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.
Police are still investigating.
We're working to learn what led up to the shooting, for 11 at 11.
