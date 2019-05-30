0 2 people reportedly rescued from car in flood waters on Route 28

PITTSBURGH - Severe storms moved through the Pittsburgh area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, causing flooding and mudslides.

Hundreds of power outages have also been reported across the area.

Breaking Update:

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.

Route 28 is closed between the Millvale exit and the 31st Street Bridge due to flooding, according to PennDOT.

Flooding on PA 28 southbound between Exit 3 B - Millvale and Thirtyfirst St Bridge/Strip District. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) May 29, 2019

Two people were reportedly trapped in a vehicle in flood waters near the 40th Street Bridge, according to Allegheny County.

Millvale: SR 28 South near 40th Street Bridge - water rescue of two in vehicle; Fire and PD on scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 29, 2019

A viewer submitted this photo from Troy Hill.

Submitted by Susan Hines Susan Hines

Kennywood

Kennywood Park announced it was closing early Wednesday due to severe storms in our area.

Due to storms in the area and inclement weather expected the rest of the evening, Kennywood will be closing at 3:30 p.m. today. Guests currently at the park can present their ticket stub at the exit to receive a return ticket for another visit during the Summer Season. — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) May 29, 2019

Carrick

Pittsburgh crews removed a massive tree that fell on top of a home in Carrick.

Overnight in Carrick, neighbor Tom Whalen was mid-sleep in front of the television and woke up to a 50-foot tall locust tree collapsed onto his roof. Whalen said the entire house shook along Edgar Street.

“My kids were sleeping in the bedrooms directly where the tree fell.”

ANOTHER tree came crashing down overnight.

This one in Carrick. I’m live tracking the damage for @WPXI at noon & 5. #wpxi #WPXIStorm pic.twitter.com/iahlgALaxi — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 29, 2019

Had it fallen at a different angle, Whalen said it would’ve broken through the window and hit his sleeping son.

“Very grateful. Like I said my son’s head is directly in that corner where the tree hit. It would’ve shattered that glass. It would’ve been all over him,” Whalen told Channel 11’s Mike Holden. “Somebody was looking at us at that point.”

Whalen is talking with his insurance agency to figure out the total cost of repairs. He said he has contacted the city in the past over concerns of this tree causing problems.

Delmont

A massive tree has fallen and taken down wires on Abbe Place.

The road is currently closed.

Tree down on wires on Abbe Pl near Delmont.. this is a side street but the road is closed #WPXI pic.twitter.com/BinVFsV2EI — Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) May 29, 2019

Fawn Twp.

Bull Creek Road was closed because of flooding from Bull Creek.

Two homes had to be evacuated and the Red Cross was called to help those families.

In addition to Bull Creek Road, PennDOT says the Lardintown Road and Howes Run Road are also closed.

Hampton Twp.

A large tree was blocking Route 8 at McCully Road. Another tree fell onto Harts Run Road.

There was also debris and rushing water.

CLEARING THE MUD from Route 8 in Hampton. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/oWtofncSEI — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 29, 2019

Harmar Twp.

Mud and debris was left on Guys Run Road following the storms, but traffic could still get through.

Jackson Twp.

Rapids across a road in Jackson Township.

After heavy rain overnight flooded the Connoquenessing Creek leading to rescues and evacuations at nearby homes.

Channel 11 was on the Hartmann Road Bridge when a woman, Tina Wolney, waded through waist high water to check on a neighbor who didn’t leave. That neighbor’s home is high above the ground. Wolney’s was not and sid the water came in quickly. © 2019 Cox Media Group.

“I was here last August when it flooded but it came to the door and went down, and it took more hours to come up, so I wasn’t as nervous with this and I thought I had more hours to get everything up. I didn’t think it would come up in an hour,” Wolney said.

Other people who live in Jackson Township had to be rescued from rushing water on Porter Cove Road.

Ligonier

Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko found out a young female driver drove into high waters along Route 381, near Route 30, in Ligonier Township.

The chief said the driver got out of the water before crews arrived.

McCandless

North Allegheny High School is without power and there's no timeline for when it will be restored.

The district is trying to avoid extending the school year and using another weather make-up day next week, according to a tweet.

There is no timeframe for power being restored at NASH. If and when the power is restored, NASH students will be bused back to NASH. NASH students who purchase lunch will be able to do so at NAI. (3/4) — North Allegheny School District (@NA_Schools) May 29, 2019

New Sewickley Twp.

Flooding on Brush Creek Road and Marion Hill Road has closed the road in both directions between Cunning Road and Mecklem Road in Beaver County.

PennDOT issued an alert saying the following roads have in New Sewickley Township have been closed:

Route 588 from Eastvale to Route 65 in North Sewickley Township.

Route 1019 (Brush Creek Road) from Route 68 to Route 588 in Marion and New Sewickley townships.

Route 2006 (Lovi Road) in New Sewickley Township.

Penn Twp.

A bridge outage on Three Degree Road / Benbrook Road has closed the road in both directions between Renfrew Road and Railroad Street.

Pine Township

Neighbors said they've never seen anything like it -- hail the size of tennis balls, damaging homes in Treesdale.

Channel 11 saw damage to mailboxes, outdoor furniture and even worse damage to rooftops.

Some homeowners had already called in contractors to inspect their damages houses.

Zelienople

In Zelienople, where a state of emergency has been declared, rising waters caused Gutenkunst Road to collapse.

Dori Roscco

The mayor of Zelienople declared a state of emergency Tuesday night.

He urged all residents to stay inside and avoid traveling on several of the main streets.

