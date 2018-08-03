2 people rushed to hospital after fire destroys home

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were rushed to the hospital Friday after a fire destroyed a home in Washington County.
The fire ripped through a trailer on Ewing Street in Chartiers Township.
Firefighters arrived to find one victim on the front lawn but knew they had to get inside the burning home fast.
They found a man inside and pulled him out to paramedics waiting outside.
One of the victims was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital and the other was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
There's no word on the victims' conditions.
