2 people rushed to hospital after fire destroys home

    CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were rushed to the hospital Friday after a fire destroyed a home in Washington County.

    The fire ripped through a trailer on Ewing Street in Chartiers Township.

    Firefighters arrived to find one victim on the front lawn but knew they had to get inside the burning home fast.

    They found a man inside and pulled him out to paramedics waiting outside.

    One of the victims was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital and the other was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

    There's no word on the victims' conditions.

