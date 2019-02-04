  • 2 people rushed to hospital from Pittsburgh house fire

    PITTSBURGH - At least two people have been taken to the hospital from a fire in Pittsburgh.

    According to Allegheny County's Twitter page, the fire is on Rosedale Street in the Homewood South neighborhood.

    According to city officials, the fire appears to have started in a second floor bedroom and was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived.

    A man was taken to UPMC Mercy in critical condition and a female was taken to the same hispital in stable condition.

