PITTSBURGH - At least two people have been taken to the hospital from a fire in Pittsburgh.
According to Allegheny County's Twitter page, the fire is on Rosedale Street in the Homewood South neighborhood.
Pittsburgh - Structure fire w/injuries - 400 block of Rosedale Street.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 4, 2019
According to city officials, the fire appears to have started in a second floor bedroom and was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived.
A man was taken to UPMC Mercy in critical condition and a female was taken to the same hispital in stable condition.
We have a crew on the way. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Code Orange air quality alert issued for much of western Pennsylvania
- ‘Young and the Restless' star Kristoff St. John dies at 52
- Mother, boyfriend sentenced to jail for attacking teacher with brick
- VIDEO: Oakmont Bakery moves to new location Tuesday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}