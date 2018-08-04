  • 2 people shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - Two people have been shot in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood, according to police.

    There's currently a heavy police presence at the Sunoco gas station on Beechwood Boulevard.

    Police said the victims drove themselves to the gas station for help. 

    Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Greenfield Avenue and the Sunoco on Beechwood Boulevard around 4:10 p.m., according to police.

    Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital, according to police.

    It's unclear where the two victims were shot. 

    This is the second shooting in the area in the past two days. 

