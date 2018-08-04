PITTSBURGH - Two people have been shot in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood, according to police.
JUST IN: Pittsburgh PIO said two ppl were shot. Those two men in gray shirts in handcuffs, later released, are NOT related to the shooting. Working to learn more. @WPXI— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) August 4, 2018
There's currently a heavy police presence at the Sunoco gas station on Beechwood Boulevard.
Police said the victims drove themselves to the gas station for help.
Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Greenfield Avenue and the Sunoco on Beechwood Boulevard around 4:10 p.m., according to police.
Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital, according to police.
Large police presence at this Sunoco station on Beechwood Blvd. I see one vehicle with a bullet hole. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/JbJHgiy7T8— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) August 4, 2018
It's unclear where the two victims were shot.
This is the second shooting in the area in the past two days.
