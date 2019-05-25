STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were shot in Stowe Township Thursday evening.
Police said they responded in the 700 block of Benwood Avenue around 7:38 p.m. for a call for shots fired. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who was shot in the face.
He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
They then received a second call for a male shot in the 800 block of Seventh Street. When they arrived there, they found a 16-year-old boy shot multiple times.
He was transported to a hospital, also in stable condition.
Police said after an investigation, it was determined that both of the victims were shot in the 700 block of Benwood.
So far, there is no informaton on a suspect
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
