PITTSBURGH - A shooting outside a bar in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood left two people hospitalized early Tuesday morning, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on a sidewalk in front of Lady Di's on Frankstown Avenue.
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is following the search for any suspects -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
Police said they do not believe there is a connection between the shooting and the bar.
The conditions of the two people injured were not immediately available.
No arrests have been made.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: List of schools dismissing early due to heat
- Man shot, killed inside apartment building
- 'Wasping' is new, dangerous method of getting high
- VIDEO: Former Vice President Joe Biden marches in Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}