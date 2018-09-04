  • 2 people shot outside bar

    PITTSBURGH - A shooting outside a bar in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood left two people hospitalized early Tuesday morning, police said.

    The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on a sidewalk in front of Lady Di's on Frankstown Avenue.

    Police said they do not believe there is a connection between the shooting and the bar.

    The conditions of the two people injured were not immediately available.

    No arrests have been made.

