2 people shot overnight outside bar in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Penn Hills police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a bar.
According to investigators, two people were leaving The Spot Bar on Frankstown Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when they were shot. Officers found shell casings in the parking lot.
We’re getting more details about an early morning shooting in Penn Hills... pic.twitter.com/hiExyeTcrI— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) July 4, 2018
The victims have not been identified, but Channel 11 was told their injuries are not life-threatening.
TRENDING NOW:
- Girl injured in apparent shark attack near Myrtle Beach pier
- #Planebae: Woman tweets story of strangers meeting, internet falls in love
- 3 arrested in separate drug busts in Homewood
- VIDEO: City prepares for July 4th celebration
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}