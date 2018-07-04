  • 2 people shot overnight outside bar in Penn Hills

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Penn Hills police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a bar.

    According to investigators, two people were leaving The Spot Bar on Frankstown Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when they were shot. Officers found shell casings in the parking lot.

    The victims have not been identified, but Channel 11 was told their injuries are not life-threatening.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories