  • 2 people struck by lightning in Beaver County

    Updated:

    CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were struck by lightning in Beaver County. 

    Dispatchers said it happened in the 100 block Kennedy Drive in Center Township around 5:30 p.m.

    Medics just arrived on scene.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 people struck by lightning in Beaver County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Huge lightning storms in UK disrupt travel at London airport

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nearly 300 illegal gambling devices seized by state police

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ovechkin, Holtby shine in Game 7, Caps beat Lightning 4-0

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ovechkin, Capitals prepare for 'biggest game of life'