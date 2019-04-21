PITTSBURGH - Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed and flipped onto its roof in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.
Car crashes and flips in front of a house in Garfield. Channel 11 is working to find out just what happened from police. pic.twitter.com/QZn98GyuyD— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) April 21, 2019
Channel 11's Erin Clarke was at the scene on Kincaid Street and saw a car on its roof on the sidewalk in front of a home.
We're working to find out how this happened, for 11 at 11.
