TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Two people were taken to a local hospital after a car crash on the Tri-Boro Expressway in Turtle Creek.
There has been a massive presence of emergency responders and police since around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Car accident on Tri-Boro Expressway in Turtle Creek. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/ZEHGANeIq0— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) October 21, 2019
Investigators confirmed the accident happened between Lynn Avenue and Patton Street on the expressway, which is also Route 130.
According to officials, two people were rushed to area hospitals after the car crash.
NEW DETAILS—->Sources tell Channel 11 two people were transported to area hospitals after their car crashed on the Tri Boro Expressway in Turtle Creek. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/B7cuUzTPGO— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) October 21, 2019
Police told Channel 11 crews on scene that the entire expressway is shut down as crews work to clear the area.
BREAKING—>Tri Boro Expressway is closed in both directions. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/IjgiVLFjsF— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) October 21, 2019
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear, and we are working to learn more information.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is at the scene trying to talk with emergency responders. She'll have a LIVE report from the crash – for 11 News after Sunday Night Football.
