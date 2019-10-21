  • 2 people taken to hospital, roadway shut down after car crash on Tri-Boro Expressway

    TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Two people were taken to a local hospital after a car crash on the Tri-Boro Expressway in Turtle Creek.

    There has been a massive presence of emergency responders and police since around 8 p.m. Sunday.

    Investigators confirmed the accident happened between Lynn Avenue and Patton Street on the expressway, which is also Route 130.

    According to officials, two people were rushed to area hospitals after the car crash.

    Police told Channel 11 crews on scene that the entire expressway is shut down as crews work to clear the area.

    The details surrounding the crash are still unclear, and we are working to learn more information. 

    Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is at the scene trying to talk with emergency responders. She'll have a LIVE report from the crash for 11 News after Sunday Night Football.

