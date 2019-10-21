  • 2 people taken to hospital, roadway shuts down after car crash on Tri-Boro Expressway

    Updated:

    TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Two people were taken to a local hospital after a car crash on the Tri-Boro Expressway in Turtle Creek.

    There was a massive presence of emergency responders and police for hours Sunday evening.

    Investigators confirmed the accident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday between Lynn Avenue and Patton Street on the expressway, which is also Route 130.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    According to officials, two people were rushed to area hospitals after the car crash.

    Police told Channel 11 crews on scene that the entire expressway was shut down as crews worked to clear the area.

    The details surrounding the crash are still unclear, and we are working to learn more information. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories