    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Two people were transported to a hospital after a shooting in McKeesport Tuesday night. 

    Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Sumac Street around 10:30 p.m., investigators said.

    We're working to learn more information, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. 

    911 dispatchers said one person was transported to a hospital by ambulance and another person was flown to a hospital.

    There is no word on either of their conditions. 

    This is the third shooting in McKeesport since Friday.

