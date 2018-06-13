MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Two people were transported to a hospital after a shooting in McKeesport Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Sumac Street around 10:30 p.m., investigators said.
Related Headlines
We're working to learn more information, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
911 dispatchers said one person was transported to a hospital by ambulance and another person was flown to a hospital.
There is no word on either of their conditions.
This is the third shooting in McKeesport since Friday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Letter prompts dramatic turn in DelTondo murder investigation
- Woman threw dog out of car window, humane officers say
- Man guilty of attacking, raping pregnant stranger, other woman
- RAW VIDEO: Jerome Bettis takes contest winner to doctor
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}