0 2 people trapped in burning home died at hospital, 1 still critical

PITTSBURGH - Two people who were hospitalized after becoming trapped in their burning home late Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood have died, officials said.

The fire was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Flemington Street.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered a 96-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man and a 58-year-old man were still inside, authorities said.

“The young man, he called and said let them know that the house was on fire and he couldn’t get out,” Jill Carter, a neighbor, said.

Firefighters, EMS and emergency physicians worked to rescue the three people and provide immediate medical attention.

“The flames were shooting out of the house and they ran in. They ran in to get them out,” Carter said.

The 96-year-old woman and 48-year-old man died Thursday, officials said.

The third victim remained in the hospital in critical condition.

“It’s just hard to fathom that something like that could happen, not only at this time of year, but just, these people were so good,” Carter said.

Carter and her husband were forced to evacuate their home because firefighters were worried the fire would spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

