2 Pittsburgh road projects on schedule despite spring, summer rain

PITTSBURGH - Spring and summer storms have had an impact on at least two construction projects on roads in Pittsburgh.
Crews started a $10 million upgrade along Forbes Avenue in the spring. It has caused delays for drivers heading to hospitals and to Squirrel Hill.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said rain in May and June pushed back some paving work on Forbes Avenue, but the project is still on schedule to wrap up in November.
Paving has also been pushed back on Route 28 because of rain, officials said. Crews have been working to make improvements from the Butler County line and East Deer Township.
PennDOT officials said the Route 28 project is also still on schedule. The small delays have not caused big problems.
