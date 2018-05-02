2 Pittsburgh schools put on temporary lockdown after reports of shots fired

PITTSBURGH - Carrick High School and Concorde Elementary was put on lockdown Wednesday after a reports of shots fired nearby.
Police said they responded to a call for shots fired at Santron Avenue and Westmont St.
Officials from Pittsburgh Public Schools told Channel 11 the lockdown lasted about 15 minutes, and no students were ever in danger and that the lockdown was just a precaution.
Wednesday's lockdown is the third at Carrick High School in the past few months.
In Feburary, a shooting near the school where one person was hurt sent the high school into a lockdown and in April, the school was placed on a modified lockdown after a social media threat with the initials CHS, but it turned out to be a threat in Texas.
Police said no one was injured Wednesday. They are still investigating.
