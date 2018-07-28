2 robberies, minutes apart, alarm Oakland residents

Police are looking for several suspects Friday after two robberies on the streets of Oakland that occurred just minutes apart.
The first, when someone grabbed a woman from behind while another robbed her, took place around 6 a.m. Minutes later, a man reported several people struck him and held him down while they took a phone and money.
Michele Newell is talking to Oakland residents about the brazen crimes for 11 at 11.
