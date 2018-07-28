  • 2 robberies, minutes apart, alarm Oakland residents

    Updated:

    Police are looking for several suspects Friday after two robberies on the streets of Oakland that occurred just minutes apart.

    The first, when someone grabbed a woman from behind while another robbed her, took place around 6 a.m. Minutes later, a man reported several people struck him and held him down while they took a phone and money.

    Michele Newell is talking to Oakland residents about the brazen crimes for 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories