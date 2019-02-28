  • 2 rushed to hospitals after crash in Fayette County

    Updated:

    MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were rushed to hospitals after a crash late Wednesday night in Fayette County, officials said.

    The single-vehicle crash was reported about 11:30 p.m. on New Salem Road in Menallen Township.

    Officials said one of the two people hospitalized had to be flown by medical helicopter.

    New Salem Road was closed while crews cleared the crash.

    We’re working to learn what caused the crash and the conditions of the people hospitalized -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories