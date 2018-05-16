PITTSBURGH - Two schools were temporarily locked down after a PNC Bank was robbed in Carrick Wednesday.
Investigators said the robbery happened around 9:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh Carrick High School and Pittsburgh Concord K-5 were locked down as police were searching for the robbery suspect, according to officials.
Both lockdowns have since been lifted.
