  • 2 schools temporarily locked down after bank robbery

    PITTSBURGH - Two schools were temporarily locked down after a PNC Bank was robbed in Carrick Wednesday. 

    Investigators said the robbery happened around 9:10 a.m.

    Pittsburgh Carrick High School and Pittsburgh Concord K-5 were locked down as police were searching for the robbery suspect, according to officials.

    Both lockdowns have since been lifted.

