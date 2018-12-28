  • 2 sons of Westmoreland Co. sheriff charged with armed robbery

    Updated:

    CAPE CORAL, Florida - Two juvenile sons of the Westmoreland County sheriff are charged with robbing someone at gunpoint in Florida.

    The two boys, along with a third, were charged in Cape Coral in connection with Wednesday’s incident, according to police there.

    Sheriff Jonathan Held and his wife divorced last year and his three sons live with her in Florida, according to WPXI news partner TribLive.

    Earlier this month, a mistrial was declared in Held’s public corruption case. The sheriff says he is innocent of charges he used sheriff’s employees and resources for political activity.

    Note: WPXI initially used the suspects' names, but authorities have since said they are being charged as juveniles, so that information has been removed from the story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories