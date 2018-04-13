  • 2 sought in shooting of teenager in Arnold

    Updated:

    ARNOLD, Pa. - A teenager was flown to a hospital after he was shot Thursday night in Arnold, officials said.

    The shooting was reported about 9:30 p.m. on Kenneth Avenue.

    Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported that police are searching for two people suspected of shooting the 18-year-old three times.

    The people sought by police were seen fleeing the area in a white Nissan Versa with a temporary license plate, police told TribLIVE.

