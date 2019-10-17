  • 2 suspects on the run, 1 person shot at local Family Dollar

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - One person was shot at a Family Dollar in McKeesport Thursday morning, according to police.

    Someone called police around 11 a.m. and they responded to the store on Versailles Avenue. There is still a lot of police there now. 

    The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

    Police said they are searching for two suspects. 

