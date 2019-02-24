  • 2 taken to hospital after Westmoreland Co. crash

    FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people have been rushed to a hospital after a crash in Westmoreland County.

    The crash happened at the intersection of Route 271 and Parker Avenue in Fairfield Township.

    According to dispatchers, Route 271 was briefly closed because of the crash.

    There is no word yet on the victims' condition.

