2 teenagers kidnapped, held at gunpoint

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two teenagers were kidnapped and held at gunpoint Saturday in Mercer County, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The victims, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, were kidnapped from a home on Mercer Butler Pike in Liberty Township, investigators said. They were then held at gunpoint, bound and blindfolded.
Police said the 15-year-old was pistol whipped, and multiple shots were reported to have been fired from within the vehicle the victims were driven away in.
The alleged kidnappers, 21-year-old Jory Loughman and 19-year-old Ariel Arblaster, were arrested and taken to the Mercer County Jail.
