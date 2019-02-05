BRADDOCK, Pa. - Two teenagers were shot late Monday night in Braddock, police said.
The 17-year-old and 18-year-old victims were found in the 500 block of Mills Avenue after 911 received multiple calls about the shooting shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to police.
Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said the victims appeared to have been together when they were shot.
Dozens of evidence markers could be seen lining the street, and the glass on a home’s door was shattered. Police were going in and out of the home.
Further information was not immediately available.
