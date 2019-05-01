PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police in Penn Hills are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded Tuesday night.
The shooting happened about 8 p.m. on Eastwood Road.
Related Headlines
BREAKING: 2 males shot - unsure of ages. 1 is in critical, the other shot in the arm. Both are in the hospital. Police got call for 2 men down in the street on Eastwood. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/m3Gf9nAjeL— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 1, 2019
Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the right arm, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the head and leg. Both were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive.
Allegheny County police said a nearby house was also shot, but no one inside was injured.
There are no suspects at this time, police said, and the motive is unclear.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}