  • 2 teenagers shot in Penn Hills; no arrests made

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police in Penn Hills are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded Tuesday night.

    The shooting happened about 8 p.m. on Eastwood Road.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the right arm, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the head and leg. Both were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

    Allegheny County police said a nearby house was also shot, but no one inside was injured.

    There are no suspects at this time, police said, and the motive is unclear.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories