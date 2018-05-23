Two teenagers accused of gunning down two others in a New Castle apartment in February will head to trial.
Caden Popovich and Dohnavin Miller, both 18, are charged with homicide after fatally shooting Justin Luca and Cameron Martwinski, both 19, on Feb. 25 on Franklin Avenue.
Initial police paperwork indicated the gunfire erupted during a marijuana deal gone bad, but the state Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday the dispute was over a girl.
“These defendants senselessly took two lives, and those victims’ families will never be the same,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Popovich also faces several gun-related charges.
All charges were held for court.
