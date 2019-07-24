EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Two teens were shot Tuesday night in East Pittsburgh, police tell Channel 11.
Investigators said they responded to a home on Franklin Street just before 9 p.m. for multiple shots fired from a car.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victims, ages 14 and 16, shot. The victims were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.
BREAKING: Huge police presence in East Pittsburgh on Franklin street. We just got here. A woman told me she heard about 15 gunshots. Working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/GWB8aeo8ly— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 24, 2019
State police said bullets riddled a car and two nearby homes. No one else was hurt.
Investigators said they have found the car believed to have been used in the shooting.
No other information has been released.
The East Pittsburgh Police Department disbanded shortly after the shooting of Antwon Rose last summer. The area is now patrolled by Pennsylvania State Police.
