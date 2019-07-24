  • 2 teens shot, car, homes riddled with bullets in East Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Two teens were shot Tuesday night in East Pittsburgh, police tell Channel 11.

    Investigators said they responded to a home on Franklin Street just before 9 p.m. for multiple shots fired from a car.  

    When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victims, ages 14 and 16, shot.  The victims were taken to the hospital.  Their injuries are non-life-threatening.  

    State police said bullets riddled a car and two nearby homes.  No one else was hurt.  

    Investigators said they have found the car believed to have been used in the shooting. 

    No other information has been released.  

    The East Pittsburgh Police Department disbanded shortly after the shooting of Antwon Rose last summer. The area is now patrolled by Pennsylvania State Police.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories