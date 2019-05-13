Two big construction projects could impact drivers in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
An $11 million resurfacing project on Route 22 between Monroeville to Murrysville is expected to last through the summer.
PennDOT will also make repairs along Route 48 in southern Allegheny County.
Channel 11 Traffic Anchor Trisha Pittman has details on both projects – and the impact on drivers – Monday on Channel 11 Morning News.
