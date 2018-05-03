PITTSBURGH - Two UPMC doctors accused of illegally prescribing drugs appeared in separate courtrooms Thursday.
Investigators said UPMC doctors Omar Almusa, 45, and Marios Papachristou, 43, prescribed nearly 10,000 hydrocodone pills to five people, including Papachristou’s wife.
Almusa did not speak as he walked into municipal court. Inside, the district attorney’s office dropped state charges against the former UPMC radiologist.
Almusa is also facing federal charges. He was indicted in March.
“My client is taking it very seriously and he is working to address the situation and anything that is coming down the road we're going to deal with as time goes forward,” Almusa’s attorney, David Cercone, said.
Papachristou, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court. He is out of jail until his sentencing date in the fall.
The federal charges against the doctors are health care fraud, unlawful dispensing and distributing a controlled substance.
Almusa and Papachristou have been suspended, hospital officials said.
WPXI news reporter Liz Kilmer was the only reporter inside both courtrooms. She is gathering her notes and will have more coming up on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
