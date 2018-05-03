  • 2 UPMC doctors now facing federal charges, accused of illegally prescribing pills

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Two doctors accused of prescribing painkillers to people who were not their patients are now facing federal charges.

    RELATED: 5 things to know about UPMC doctors arrested, charged

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said UPMC doctors, Omar Almusa, 45, and Marios Papachristou, 43, prescribed nearly 10,000 hydrocodone pills to five people, including Papachristou’s wife.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    Channel 11's Liz Kilmer will have the latest developments from the hearing on Channel 11 News at Noon.

    Both doctors faced a judge Thursday for a preliminary hearing. State charges against Almusa were dropped.

    The federal charges against the doctors are health care fraud, unlawful dispensing and distributing a controlled substance.

    Almusa and Papachristou have been suspended, hospital officials said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 UPMC doctors now facing federal charges, accused of illegally…

  • Headline Goes Here

    UPMC notifying patients after employee tests positive for tuberculosis