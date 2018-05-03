PITTSBURGH - Two doctors accused of prescribing painkillers to people who were not their patients are now facing federal charges.
Investigators said UPMC doctors, Omar Almusa, 45, and Marios Papachristou, 43, prescribed nearly 10,000 hydrocodone pills to five people, including Papachristou’s wife.
Both doctors faced a judge Thursday for a preliminary hearing. State charges against Almusa were dropped.
The federal charges against the doctors are health care fraud, unlawful dispensing and distributing a controlled substance.
Almusa and Papachristou have been suspended, hospital officials said.
