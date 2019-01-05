2-vehicle wreck temporarily closes interstate lane in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - A crash in Bridgeville limited traffic on Interstate 79 on Saturday.
The two-vehicle wreck near the Millers Run Road exit blocked one northbound lane Saturday afternoon.
Pennsylvania State Police cruisers could be seen at the scene, which resulted in at least one car being towed.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
We’re working to learn more about this crash for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Ben Roethlisberger criticized Antonio Brown in meetings, demanded him off practice field
- Woman sentenced for allowing men to touch girl, 3, sexually
- 1 killed, another injured in Beaver Co. crash
- VIDEO: Police: 3 dead, 4 injured after shooting at California bowling alley
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}