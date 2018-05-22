  • 2 vehicles crash in Lawrence County

    Updated:

    Two vehicles have crashed on Route 18 in Lawrence County.

    The crash involving a car and a flatbed truck occurred near the intersection with Wilson Drive Extension.

    There is a tarp over the car.

    Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News for further updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 vehicles crash in Lawrence County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teenage firefighter charged with arson; mother says he was pressured to confess

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thunderstorms possible as another round of rain moves in Tuesday afternoon

  • Headline Goes Here

    TONIGHT AT 5: People paying for water they can't use

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pennsylvania dad takes girlfriend of son killed in crash to prom