  • 2 volunteer firefighters accused of setting fire at Indiana Co. Amish furniture store

    Updated:

    Two volunteer firefighters are accused of setting a fire their own department responded to.

    Nicholas Leone and Dylan Dalessio are both in the Indiana County Jail facing arson charges.  

    They’re accused of setting an Amish furniture store on fire earlier this year. 

    State police and federal agencies have been looking into 11 suspicious fires in Indiana County since last year. 

    Channel 11 is finding out how police linked them to the fire, and asking investigators if they could potentially be responsible for more, for 11 News at 5:45 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories