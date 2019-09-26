Two volunteer firefighters are accused of setting a fire their own department responded to.
Nicholas Leone and Dylan Dalessio are both in the Indiana County Jail facing arson charges.
They’re accused of setting an Amish furniture store on fire earlier this year.
State police and federal agencies have been looking into 11 suspicious fires in Indiana County since last year.
Channel 11 is finding out how police linked them to the fire, and asking investigators if they could potentially be responsible for more, for 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Surveillance video released from inside local gas station where viral fight sparked protests
- Pittsburgh Public Schools looking into ‘inappropriate' homework assignment given to first-graders
- Lt. Gov. John Fetterman encourages Pennsylvanians to apply for marijuana-related pardons
- VIDEO: Chase ends prematurely when Tesla police car's batteries run low
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}