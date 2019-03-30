2 volunteer firefighters in trouble over social media comments following Michael Rosfeld verdict

MONESSEN, Pa. - Two volunteer firefighters are in trouble over comments on social media that suggested people protesting the Michael Rosfeld verdict should be sprayed with fire hoses.
The comment made on social media has sparked outrage in the small community.
Many residents calling their words, "hateful," and telling Channel 11's Shelley Bortz they fear for their safety.
Bortz talked to the people involved and will have a live report tonight on 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Norwin students released from lockdown following 'criminal activity' in the area
- Wanted kidnapping, arson suspect dead after police chase in Pittsburgh
- Woman told police she ‘just wanted the children to have their meth' during arrest
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh diabetics traveling to Canada to buy insulin
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}