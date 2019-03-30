  • 2 volunteer firefighters in trouble over social media comments following Michael Rosfeld verdict

    MONESSEN, Pa. - Two volunteer firefighters are in trouble over comments on social media that suggested people protesting the Michael Rosfeld verdict should be sprayed with fire hoses.

    The comment made on social media has sparked outrage in the small community.

    Many residents calling their words, "hateful," and telling Channel 11's Shelley Bortz they fear for their safety. 

    Bortz talked to the people involved and will have a live report tonight on 11 at 11.

