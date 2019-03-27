MT. LEBANON, Pa. - Two water main breaks Wednesday morning have forced the closure of Mt. Lebanon High School.
The breaks were reported about 5 a.m. along Cochran Road, which began to flood with water.
One of the breaks occurred in a 16-inch line at Cochran Road and Lebanon Avenue, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water said. The second break occurred in a 6-inch line at Cochran Road and Royce Avenue.
Traffic is being allowed through the area.
Crews have shut off the water. It was not immediately known how many customers are affected and how long repairs are expected to take.
Mt. Lebanon High School officials said the school is closed for students and staff. All other schools in the Mt. Lebanon School District are open.
Water main break along Cochran in Mount Lebanon. Located right in front of High School. No road closures. LOTS of standing water in road. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/D2q0th89ut— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 27, 2019
