2 weeks after power line falls on home, couple still waiting for help

TRAFFORD, Pa. - A Trafford couple remains out of their home after an accident involving a garbage truck.
Two weeks ago, the garbage truck hit a power lines in the Wallace Trailer Park in Trafford, breaking a utility pole and causing wires to fall on Ken and Kate Marx mobile home.
They weren’t hurt, but the live wires made it unsafe for them to be inside.
The Marx’s say they’ve been waiting for answers from Waste Management, but still don’t have a timeframe on when the work will be done or how long it will take.
How the trailer park owner is stepping up to help the family on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
