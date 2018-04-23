  • 2 women, 1 pregnant, show up at hospital after being shot

    Updated:

    Two women showed up at a hospital Sunday afternoon after being shot.

    One of the women, who is pregnant, is in critical condition, police said. The second woman is in stable condition.

    Police aren't sure where the shooting occurred, but said ShotSpotter detected gunshots in the 6900 block of Kelly Street in Homewood a short time before the women showed up at the hospital.

    Casings were found at the scene, police said.

    Police are still investigating. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 women, 1 pregnant, show up at hospital after being shot

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 injured, 1 in critical condition after South Side hit-and-run; driver…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for suspected shoplifter who struck officer with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing brothers located, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police arrest man accused of kidnap, rape