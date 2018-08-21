  • 2-year-old found in home surrounded by drugs, mother arrested

    BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A Beaver County woman and her boyfriend are behind bars after police told Channel 11 they found all kinds of drugs inside their Beaver Falls home Monday . 

    Agent seized fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone and $43,000 in cash.

    Officials also found a two-year-old child in the home very near to the drugs.

    Police arrested Dorian Warr and charged him with a number of drug-related crimes.

    The child’s mother, Madison Hess, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. 

