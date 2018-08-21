2-year-old found in home surrounded by drugs, mother arrested

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A Beaver County woman and her boyfriend are behind bars after police told Channel 11 they found all kinds of drugs inside their Beaver Falls home Monday .
Agent seized fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone and $43,000 in cash.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz went back to the neighborhood today to learn more about the family, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
Officials also found a two-year-old child in the home very near to the drugs.
Police arrested Dorian Warr and charged him with a number of drug-related crimes.
The child’s mother, Madison Hess, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
