2 young men charged with arson after fire destroys East Huntingdon home

EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Two people are facing charges after allegedly starting a fire that required multiple departments to extinguish.
The fire, which took place on Aug. 26, destroyed a home.
The fire, which took place on Aug. 26, destroyed a home.
ARSON CHARGES —> 2 young men facing charges tonight after police say they helped set a massive fire at this property on New Stanton-Ruffsdale Road last week.— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) September 4, 2018
It prompted a tremendous response from surrounding FDs and sent 1 FF to the hospital.
According to court documents, bond for the 18- and 20-year-old has been set at $100,000 each.
