  • 2 young men charged with arson after fire destroys East Huntingdon home

    Updated:

    EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Two people are facing charges after allegedly starting a fire that required multiple departments to extinguish.

    The fire, which took place on Aug. 26, destroyed a home.

    Channel 11 is talking to firefighters about the dangers it posed for them the night of the blaze, tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 for a full report.

    According to court documents, bond for the 18- and 20-year-old has been set at $100,000 each.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories