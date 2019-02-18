  • 23-year-old male shot in Swissvale

    SWISSVALE, Pa. - One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Swissvale, police said.

    According to Channel 11's Renee Wallace, the shooting victim is a 23-year-old male.

    There were several people taken into custody for questioning, but it's unclear if anyone has been charged.

    The incident happened just before noon in the 7300 block of Denniston Avenue.

