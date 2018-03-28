WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - In the grips of the nationwide opioid epidemic, accidental overdoses in Westmoreland County have increased 777 percent since 2002, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
In its annual report released Wednesday, the coroner’s office revealed that out of 273 accidental deaths in 2017, 193 were from drug and alcohol overdoses. In 2002, the number was 22.
Fentanyl contributed to 141 of the 193 overdoses -- the highest amount in Westmoreland County’s history. Fentanyl-related overdoses increased by 38 percent over 2016 and by 463 percent since 2015.
Fifty-five overdoses were heroin-related (a 53 percent decrease over 2016) and cocaine contributed to 48, according to the report.
Toxicology tests found a combination of multiple drugs in the systems of 176 of the 193 people who died of overdoses in 2017.
CLICK HERE for the full report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
