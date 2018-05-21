2017 was deadliest year for overdoses in Allegheny Co.

PITTSBURGH - 2017 was the deadliest year Allegheny County has ever seen when it comes to drug overdoses.
Despite the numbers, the medical examiner's office sees positive momentum.
Reports show 735 people died last year from potentially fatal overdoses, which is 80 cases more than 2016.
But there was a dramatic drop in the number of overdose deaths in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to the previous year.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office points to more Narcan being available to reverse an overdose, as well as the work of city and county departments to combat the opioid crisis.
Fentanyl remains the most consistent killer, surpassing heroin two years ago.
Investigators say it's being mixed with several different drugs, often with deadly results.
According to Overdose Free PA, the problem appears to be slowing in Allegheny County with only 29 deadly overdoses reported so far in 2018.
