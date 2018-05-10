PENNSYLVANIA - The US News and World Report is out with its annual best high schools report.
Included on the list are the Best High Schools in Pennsylvania and some Pittsburgh-area schools made the Top 20.
Related Headlines
Here’s the list:
Located in Allison Park, Pa, Hampton High School has a 98% graduation rate and was awarded a silver medal.
19. COUNCIL ROCK HIGH SCHOOL NORTH
Located in Newton, Pa, Council Rock High School North has an enrollment of 1,724.
18. NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGIATE ACADEMY
Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy is located in Erie and has a 100% graduation rate.
17. HARRITON HIGH SCHOOL
Located in Rosemont, Pa, Harriton High School has a student-teacher ratio of 11:1.
16. UPPER SAINT CLAIR HIGH SCHOOL
Located in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., Upper Saint Clair High School has a graduation rate of 100%. upper
15. LOWER MERION HIGH SCHOOL
Lower Merion High School is located in Ardmore, Pa and ranks #767 in nationally in the rankings.
14. GREAT VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Located in Malvern, Pa., Great Valley High School has a graduation rate of 100%.
13. NORTH ALLEGHENY HIGH SCHOOL
North Allegheny High School is located in Wexford, Pa. and is ranked #747 nationally in the rankings.
12. HERSHEY HIGH SCHOOL
Located in Hershey, PA, Hershey High School has an enrollment of 1,126.
11. PINE-RICHLAND HIGH SCHOOL
Pine-Richland High School is located in Gibsonia, Pa. and has a 95% graduation rate.
10. QUAKER VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Located in Leetsdale, Pa, Quaker Valley High School has a 98% graduation rate.
9. PERKIOMEN VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Perkiomen Valley High School is located in Collegeville, Pa. and has an enrollment of 1,781.
8. UNIONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Located in Kennett Square, Pa. Unionville High School has a student to teacher ratio of 15:1.
7. STATH HAVEN HIGH SCHOOL
Strath Haven High School is located in Wallingford, Pa. and is ranked #595 nationally.
6. LOWER MORELAND HIGH SCHOOL
Lower Moreland High School is located in Huntingdon Valley, Pa and has a graduation rate of 98%
5. NEW HOPE-SOLEBURY HIGH SCHOOL
Located in New Hope, Pa, New Hope-Solebury High School is ranked #404 in the national rankings and earned a gold medal.
4. CONESTOGA HIGH SCHOOL
Located in Berwyn, Pa, Conestoga High School has a total enrollment of 2,062.
3. RADNOR HIGH SCHOOL
Located in Randor, Pa., Radnor High School, has a student-teacher ratio of 13: 1.
2. JULIA R. MASTERMAN SECONDARY SCHOOL
Julia R. Masterman Secondary School is located in Philadelphia, PA and has a total enrollment of 1,184 and ranks #86 in the National rankings.
1. DOWNINGTOWN S.T.E.M. ACADEMY
Located in Downingtown, Pa., Downingtown S.T.E.M. Academy has a total enrollment of 789 and is ranked #34 in the national rankings with a 99% graduation rate. They were awarded a Gold Medal.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police arrest man accused of touching, sprinkling sugar on girls at church
- Federal health officials warn of EpiPen shortage
- Couple found dead in apparent double suicide
- VIDEO: Americans freed by North Korea welcomed home by President Trump
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}